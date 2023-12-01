Authorities searching for Goodyear man wanted for Ohio woman’s death

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are working to find a Goodyear man accused of driving to Ohio to kill a woman last month.

According to the Kent Police Department in Ohio, a 35-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home on Nov. 21. Investigators believe 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson traveled from his Goodyear home to Kent, Ohio, to search for the victim, who he had a relationship with. Authorities later released a photo of Wilson and his vehicle. Details about what led up to the shooting haven’t been released. Police didn’t specify if Wilson and the victim were in a current relationship or were previously together.

Authorities later released a photo of Wilson and his vehicle. (Kent Police Department)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department or the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866- 4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or submit a web tip. The NOVFTF is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.