Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Authorities searching for Goodyear man wanted for Ohio woman’s death

The NOVFTF is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.
The NOVFTF is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.(Kent Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are working to find a Goodyear man accused of driving to Ohio to kill a woman last month.

According to the Kent Police Department in Ohio, a 35-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home on Nov. 21. Investigators believe 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson traveled from his Goodyear home to Kent, Ohio, to search for the victim, who he had a relationship with. Authorities later released a photo of Wilson and his vehicle. Details about what led up to the shooting haven’t been released. Police didn’t specify if Wilson and the victim were in a current relationship or were previously together.

Authorities later released a photo of Wilson and his vehicle.
Authorities later released a photo of Wilson and his vehicle.(Kent Police Department)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department or the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866- 4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or submit a web tip. The NOVFTF is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

The fire near 12th Street and Broadway Road broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Crews fight 1st-alarm fire in south Phoenix
File image
No suspects found after man killed in west Phoenix shooting
Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice and a...
Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on US Supreme Court, dies at 93 in Phoenix
.
Winter storm drops rain, snow across Arizona