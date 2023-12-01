Authorities searching for Goodyear man wanted for Ohio woman’s death
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are working to find a Goodyear man accused of driving to Ohio to kill a woman last month.
According to the Kent Police Department in Ohio, a 35-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home on Nov. 21. Investigators believe 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson traveled from his Goodyear home to Kent, Ohio, to search for the victim, who he had a relationship with. Authorities later released a photo of Wilson and his vehicle. Details about what led up to the shooting haven’t been released. Police didn’t specify if Wilson and the victim were in a current relationship or were previously together.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department or the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866- 4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or submit a web tip. The NOVFTF is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.
