Arizona Animal Welfare League waiving pet adoption fees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you been looking for a furry companion, but costs are holding you back? Look no further — the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is waiving all adoption fees for pets who are older than a year. It’s the perfect time to welcome a friend into your home.

Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, it won’t cost future owners a thing! The foundation is sponsoring the annual “Empty the Shelters” initiative. Currently, roughly 300 dogs are looking for their fur-ever homes. “Adoption is one of our key life-saving programs. It’s something you, as a pet owner, can do at home to save a life. Usually, adoption fees can be about a couple hundred dollars, so no charge,” said Alessandra Navidad, President and CEO of AAWL.

AAWL says all the animals have been spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. The adoption fees will be waived through Dec. 17 at the shelter. For more information about AAWL, click or tap here.

