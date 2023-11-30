Woman dead after being shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was found shot in a west Phoenix home late Wednesday night.

At this time, details are limited but Phoenix Police tell Arizona’s Family that they were called out to the home near 79th Avenue and Hilton Avenue, north of Lower Buckeye around 10:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman seriously injured with gunshot wounds. Crews attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

