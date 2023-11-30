Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect in deadly Goodyear cycling crash won’t face felony charges, county attorney says

Pedro Quintana-Lujan hasn't been charged and is a free man.
Pedro Quintana-Lujan hasn't been charged and is a free man.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a man accused of ramming into 19 cyclists and killing 2 will not face felony charges and that the case will be referred to city court. On Thursday, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said the evidence in the case against 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is “not sufficient to obtain a felony conviction.” However, Mitchell added the case isn’t being dropped and will be referred to the Goodyear city prosecutor.

The county attorney’s office spent months reviewing Goodyear PD’s evidence against Quintana-Lujan. Officials found he wasn’t speeding, drinking or distracted at the time of the collision nine months ago. Investigators found Quitana-Lujan did have a small amount of THC in his system, but Arizona law doesn’t have a set standard when trying to prove impairment with THC. A Drug Recognition Expert examined Quintana-Lujan, but the results were deemed inconclusive.

On Feb. 25, 2023, a group of bicyclists were riding on Cotton Lane Bridge near MC-85 when Quintana-Lujan allegedly crashed into them. Nineteen people were hurt, and 61-year-old Karen Malisa and 65-year-old David Kero died from their injuries. Quintana-Lujan was arrested and reportedly told police his steering wheel locked, and he suddenly drifted. Days after charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors sent the case back to Goodyear police, requesting additional evidence. Quintana-Lujan was then released from jail, and charges were never filed by the county attorney’s office. Now the charging decision rests with Goodyear city prosecutors.

In August, West Valley cyclists gathered to remember Malisa on her 62nd birthday. Over 25 people biked in Malisa’s honor and paid tribute to her at the crash site. “Karen was a bright and beautiful soul. She had a magnanimous personality. She lit up the room. She lit up the ride. You can hear her on every ride. She was very joyful, and she just spread a lot of joy,” said Malisa’s friend, Cheryl Herzog.

Mitchell released the full statement below:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Teen boy dead, 2 other teens hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park
Dozens walked to honor Preston Lord and Jamiere Jenkins, both juniors at Combs High School who...
San Tan Valley grieving after 2 teens killed
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 11/30/2023
Phoenix area to get rain on Friday
Vallow was extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.
Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona, now booked into Maricopa County jail
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke about the extradition of Lori Vallow, who is facing...
RAW: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks on extradition of Lori Vallow