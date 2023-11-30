Suspect in deadly Goodyear cycling crash won’t face felony charges, county attorney says

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a man accused of ramming into 19 cyclists and killing 2 will not face felony charges and that the case will be referred to city court. On Thursday, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said the evidence in the case against 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is “not sufficient to obtain a felony conviction.” However, Mitchell added the case isn’t being dropped and will be referred to the Goodyear city prosecutor.

The county attorney’s office spent months reviewing Goodyear PD’s evidence against Quintana-Lujan. Officials found he wasn’t speeding, drinking or distracted at the time of the collision nine months ago. Investigators found Quitana-Lujan did have a small amount of THC in his system, but Arizona law doesn’t have a set standard when trying to prove impairment with THC. A Drug Recognition Expert examined Quintana-Lujan, but the results were deemed inconclusive.

On Feb. 25, 2023, a group of bicyclists were riding on Cotton Lane Bridge near MC-85 when Quintana-Lujan allegedly crashed into them. Nineteen people were hurt, and 61-year-old Karen Malisa and 65-year-old David Kero died from their injuries. Quintana-Lujan was arrested and reportedly told police his steering wheel locked, and he suddenly drifted. Days after charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors sent the case back to Goodyear police, requesting additional evidence. Quintana-Lujan was then released from jail, and charges were never filed by the county attorney’s office. Now the charging decision rests with Goodyear city prosecutors.

In August, West Valley cyclists gathered to remember Malisa on her 62nd birthday. Over 25 people biked in Malisa’s honor and paid tribute to her at the crash site. “Karen was a bright and beautiful soul. She had a magnanimous personality. She lit up the room. She lit up the ride. You can hear her on every ride. She was very joyful, and she just spread a lot of joy,” said Malisa’s friend, Cheryl Herzog.

Mitchell released the full statement below:

“The crash Quintana-Lujan caused was horrific. He took away lives and left so many more people badly injured and deeply traumatized. A team of top attorneys in my office spent months on an extensive review of the evidence in this case. Before we take any matter to court, including this one, we must determine whether the evidence supports a reasonable likelihood of conviction. We found that the evidence in this case is not sufficient to obtain a felony conviction. Yet, I am not willing to let this drop. I made the decision to refer the case to the Goodyear City Prosecutor so they may evaluate the case and make their own charging decisions.”

