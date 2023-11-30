Solar company’s license suspended over ‘abandoned’ job in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Solar panels seemed like a good option for Mark Harris’ home in Cave Creek. “A couple of my neighbors had gotten solar and I was thinking, ‘Gosh, that would be great. My electric bills are so high,’” Harris told On Your Side. “I got a knock on the door. This guy came in, had this great plan. It sounded like it would be wonderful.”

In 2021, Harris signed a contract with Vision Solar, a New Jersey-based company with a location in Tempe, and the company installed the panels within a few weeks. “The first rain I had, my roof leaked in four places,” he said.

Fast forward two-and-a-half years and the panels have yet to be hooked up. “I’d always hear, ‘We understand your frustration,’” Harris said. “It got to the point where I realized they didn’t understand my frustration or they would be as hopping mad as I was and am.”

Harris filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. They conducted an investigation and discovered a slew of problems. According to the report, Vision Solar didn’t install Harris’ panels to code and “abandoned” the job. This week, the ROC issued a citation for violation of abandonment, poor workmanship, failure to meet elements of a contract, acting in the capacity of a contractor under any license in a name other than as set forth on the license, and failure to take corrective action. Vision Solar’s license was suspended for 10 days, and the company was fined $500.

“That punishes them, but it doesn’t do anything for me,” Harris said. “Here I am, 71 years old, and I’m going to be paying off this thing for the rest of my life, and I’d really like to have it working.”

It’s the latest in a series of issues with Vision Solar. As On Your Side reported over the summer, Vision Solar was sued by the Arizona Attorney General’s office. The state and the U.S. Department of Justice said the company and one of its lead generators, called Solar Xchange, made illegal telemarketing calls, made false and misleading statements about potential energy savings, and made consumers pay for solar panels that weren’t yet installed. According to the lawsuit, Vision Solar’s telemarketers even falsely claimed to be affiliated with a utility company or government agency.

At the time, On Your Side asked the company’s chief marketing officer, Bennett Andelman, if Vision Solar and its telemarketers lied to customers. “No, I mean, is the easy answer,” Andelman said. “But listen. When you work in a company our size, there are obviously people that work for any organization in any level, and perhaps they’re telling the customer inaccurate details or God forbid they’re lying to customers in order to get themselves a sale. These things happen all the time.”

On Your Side also asked about project delays. “It’s a real challenge, and by the way, I take that and I’ll answer that question by owning our own mistakes. We have grown exponentially as a business over the course of the past four years,” Andelman said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the process.”

Vision Solar told us the company was making positive changes, but Harris says it hasn’t happened. “Right now, I’ve got 38 solar panels sitting on my roof. All of the electrical equipment is sitting in piles on the floor in my garage,” Harris said. “And now I’m told by solar companies they can’t come out an install these panels for me because they can’t give me any warranty on this.”

Local employees of Vision Solar reached out to On Your Side and said they were furloughed this week. No one has answered the phone at the company, and On Your Side’s voicemails and emails have gone unanswered.

