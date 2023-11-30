School bus among 3 vehicles involved in Scottsdale crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are on scene following a crash involving a school bus in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involves a large bus as well as a sedan and an SUV.

Scottsdale police say there were students on the Paradise Valley Unified School District bus and that only one student and the driver were hurt. Their injuries were minor, and no one needed hospitalization.

Pinnacle Peak is closed in both directions at Scottsdale Road as police investigate. Check back for updates.

