Phoenix nonprofit helps human trafficking survivors heal with ‘branding’ tattoo removals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gina Jernukian, a permanent make up and paramedical tattoo artist in Phoenix, is helping human trafficking survivors remove tattoos chosen by their traffickers.

Jernukian said she learned what a ‘branding’ tattoo was more than 10 years ago.

“Traffickers and pimps will tattoo their victims to show ownership and to manipulate them,” said Jernukian.

She said the most common type of tattoos used to show ownership of a person being trafficked are crowns and the trafficker’s name. The tattoos can be placed anywhere, but Jernukian noticed them most on faces, necks, hands and hip area. Arizona’s Family talked with two survivors who are being helped by Jernukian.

One of them, who we’ll call ‘Susie’, said she didn’t like looking at her reflection. It didn’t make her comfortable seeing her trafficker’s name or symbol on her arms, hands and face. “I felt stupid. I felt like disgusting. I felt just like belittled and taken advantage of completely,” said Susie.

The unwanted ink would bring judgement from strangers and even family members, said another survivor we’ll call ‘Heather’. “It makes me, like honestly, cry and have a panic attack,” said Heather.

It’s a past written on their bodies, they are erasing with Jernukian’s help.

Jernukian is the founder of Soul Survivor Ink, a non-profit created in Phoenix that connects survivors with tattoo artists, professional tattoo removal specialists and estheticians to cover up or remove their tattoos for free. Jernukian said there are more than 60 affiliates in about 56 cities. In a year, they remove about 1,000 tattoos.

“It does feel amazing when they just feel more comfortable in their own skin. They don’t have to have that reminder constantly every single day. It’s really, really cool,” said Jernukian.

Jernukian said she dry needles current tattoos and applies a serum over it that eventually pushes the ink to the skin’s surface and peels off. The process can take multiple appointments for several months.

“It makes you think about yourself differently, like better. And you just want better for yourself,” said Heather.

As they shed off or cover up a dark part of their past, they reveal a brighter future.

“I’m still working on myself, but I feel like oh my gosh, a million times better than I ever did before,” said Susie.

After survivors complete their removal, they apply paint on their hands and press it against a painting hanging up in Jernukian’s studio. It looks like a tree, with their hands as leaves on the branches. It’s more than art.

“It’s freedom and freedom from that painful past--freedom from that person that did this to them,” said Jernukian.

Jernukian said survivors can apply for a scholarship to have their tattoos removed through her nonprofit’s website.

