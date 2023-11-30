Your Life
Phoenix man pleading for help to find stolen French bulldog

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man who is blind is pleading for help after his French bulldog was stolen right before Thanksgiving.

Tanner Gers told Arizona’s Family he was working inside while his Frenchie, “The General,” was in the backyard. Gers, who lost his vision years ago following a car accident, knew something was wrong when he didn’t hear his dog’s heavy breathing coming from the yard. The dog owner went outside but received devastating news. Neighbors said someone in a black Nissan pulled over and took “The General.”

Gers says the 18-pound Frenchie is a pet he wanted his 5-year-old daughter to grow up with. “My daughter wrote a letter and then put it under his bed. I mean, what do you say to that?” he said. “If the person who took my dog is man enough to hand me the dog, I wouldn’t press charges, but I don’t think they are.”

The pup earned the name “The General” because of his unique camouflage color. Now, the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been terrible. I didn’t realize how much General meant to me. I mean, my heart hurts, my girlfriend crying, my daughter crying,” he said.

If you have a tip, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

