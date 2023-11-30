Phoenix man pleading for help to find stolen French bulldog

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man who is blind is pleading for help after his French bulldog was stolen right before Thanksgiving.

Tanner Gers told Arizona’s Family he was working inside while his Frenchie, “The General,” was in the backyard. Gers, who lost his vision years ago following a car accident, knew something was wrong when he didn’t hear his dog’s heavy breathing coming from the yard. The dog owner went outside but received devastating news. Neighbors said someone in a black Nissan pulled over and took “The General.”

Gers says the 18-pound Frenchie is a pet he wanted his 5-year-old daughter to grow up with. “My daughter wrote a letter and then put it under his bed. I mean, what do you say to that?” he said. “If the person who took my dog is man enough to hand me the dog, I wouldn’t press charges, but I don’t think they are.”

The pup earned the name “The General” because of his unique camouflage color. Now, the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been terrible. I didn’t realize how much General meant to me. I mean, my heart hurts, my girlfriend crying, my daughter crying,” he said.

If you have a tip, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.