Nogales residents express mixed opinions on CBP reallocation of some border agents

By Emilee Miranda
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the surge of people seeking asylum at the southern border, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents who normally work at points of entry such as Nogales are being assigned elsewhere to help with migrant apprehensions.

There is mixed reaction among the Nogales community following this announcement.

Cindy Rodriguez has lived a block away from the border in Nogales for three years. She has experienced migrants hiding out and crossing through her backyard. Having a large amount of agents around the area brings her family peace of mind, she said.

“I always have one around the corner of my house,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is concerned about what could happen as CBP moves its resources around.

“It is really concerning that Border Patrol wouldn’t be as available for us because honestly having border patrol makes me feel safe,” said Rodriguez.

On the other side, some residents said they will still feel safe and believe not much will change in Nogales.

“I feel like if they were to, you know, like take most of the CBPs away, I feel we would still be pretty calm as it is right now,” said Daisy Soto, a Nogales resident.

Many residents said they have already started to notice less CBP presence around town and more Nogales police officers on the streets. Soto said this is keeping the community safe.

“I feel that’s better for like the town as well because they’re able to protect the area as well,” said Soto.

Rodriguez added that she hopes CBP will be able to balance out its resources in the near future.

“I’m hoping that they’re able to balance out to where they have the same amount of border patrols we have now,” said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.


