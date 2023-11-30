Your Life
Need gas? Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon for Fuel Day ‘Pop-Up’

Stores are offering customers 40 cents off a gallon between 4 and 7 p.m.
Stores are offering customers 40 cents off a gallon between 4 and 7 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Need to fill up before the weekend? You’re in luck! On Thursday, most Circle K locations are hosting a Fuel Day ‘Pop-Up,’ where customers can save big at the pump. Stores are offering customers 40 cents off a gallon between 4 and 7 p.m. Plus, customers can also receive an extra 25 cents off a gallon by joining the store’s new reward program, Inner Circle.

“We know the weeks ahead of the holidays can be busy, and we are always looking for ways to delight our customers and make their lives a bit easier,” said Morten Jensen, Circle K VP of Regional Operations, Grand Canyon Business Unit. “With Inner Circle, customers can now get more out of our popular Fuel Day ‘Pop-Ups’ and save on food, fuel and more.”

The 40-cent discount will be shown directly at the pump and price signs. The Inner Circle discount will be at participating locations with Circle K branded fuel. New Inner Circle members can also treat themselves to five free dispensed beverages, including iced or hot coffee or the fan-favorite Polar Pop.

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

