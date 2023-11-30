Mesa woman wants money back after check falls into wrong hands

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman wrote a check for $10,000 and mailed it to a relative. But that check ended up in the wrong hands, and now she’s battling with her bank to get that money back.

Cate Dutler is a former paralegal who is meticulous about keeping records. So, when she puts a check in the mail, she doesn’t take any chances. “I worked for a law firm for 35 years,” she said, “so I make copies of everything.” Copies, including the check for 10-thousand dollars that she mailed to a relative in Chicago.

But when she got online to see if the check had been cashed, her jaw dropped. “One day, I thought, ‘Let me look at that,’ she said. “And when I opened it up, I was shocked.” Someone had changed her relative’s name in the Pay To Order line and switched to something else.

The original check was made out to her relative, Gregory Stephan. But once it was cashed, it was made out to a company called “Unprecedented Eats LLC.”

On Your Side was unable to find any contact information for the business. Dutler says she’s never heard of it. “It was like a nightmare,” she said. “Like, what? Unprecedented Eats? I didn’t write that check out there. Thank goodness I had the copy that I mailed.”

Dutler contacted her bank, which is Chase, and it promised to investigate by contacting the bank where the check was cashed, called TD Bank. But months later, she has no answers... and has no idea how something like this happened. “I mean, they cleared the check.” She said. “I think they should have some sort of responsibility.”

On Your Side got involved, and we got a hold of both Chase and TD Bank. Chase tells us they’ve “escalated” the investigation to get answers. Meanwhile, T-D Bank tells On Your Side they’re working with Chase to find answers as well.

“It’s creepy,” Dutler said. “I think it’s really creepy.” Chase tells us they are still investigating the case. As soon as they have an answer, we’ll bring it to you in a follow-up report.

