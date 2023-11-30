KJZZ reporter detained during protest at UA Tech Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A KJZZ reporter was detained during a protest at the UA Tech Park on Thursday, Nov. 30.`

Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the UA Tech Park at 7:31 a.m. for reports of people demonstrating on private Raytheon property.

When deputies arrived, they found a public demonstration being held regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities said multiple demonstrators entered private property, blocked roadways, and prevented employees from entering or leaving the facility.

Despite Raytheon and law enforcement requests to leave the private property, many refused, and 26 people were arrested for criminal trespass.

Authorities said those arrested were transported to the PCSD San Xavier District Office, where they were cited and released.

According to PCSD, none of the arrestees were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Deputies remained on the scene to ensure that order was maintained. At the same time, the rest of the demonstrators exercised their First Amendment rights to peacefully have their voices heard on public property without any additional violations being observed, PCSD said in a statement.

The senior editor of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk, Michel Marizco, released the following statement regarding the arrest of their reporter.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department handcuffed and detained our journalist, Alisa Reznick, while she was in the course of reporting on a protest outside the UA Tech Park. Alisa was released from custody after several hours and is in strong spirits. We are continuing to seek clarity from the sheriff’s department on the circumstances of this incident where a clearly identified journalist was in the course of reporting the news. Reznick is an experienced senior field correspondent with KJZZ News’ Fronteras Desk and the NPR network.”

