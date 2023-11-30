Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

KJZZ reporter detained during protest at UA Tech Park

KJZZ reporter detained during protest at UA Tech Park
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A KJZZ reporter was detained during a protest at the UA Tech Park on Thursday, Nov. 30.`

Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the UA Tech Park at 7:31 a.m. for reports of people demonstrating on private Raytheon property.

When deputies arrived, they found a public demonstration being held regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities said multiple demonstrators entered private property, blocked roadways, and prevented employees from entering or leaving the facility.

Despite Raytheon and law enforcement requests to leave the private property, many refused, and 26 people were arrested for criminal trespass.

Authorities said those arrested were transported to the PCSD San Xavier District Office, where they were cited and released.

According to PCSD, none of the arrestees were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Deputies remained on the scene to ensure that order was maintained. At the same time, the rest of the demonstrators exercised their First Amendment rights to peacefully have their voices heard on public property without any additional violations being observed, PCSD said in a statement.

The senior editor of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk, Michel Marizco, released the following statement regarding the arrest of their reporter.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department handcuffed and detained our journalist, Alisa Reznick, while she was in the course of reporting on a protest outside the UA Tech Park. Alisa was released from custody after several hours and is in strong spirits. We are continuing to seek clarity from the sheriff’s department on the circumstances of this incident where a clearly identified journalist was in the course of reporting the news. Reznick is an experienced senior field correspondent with KJZZ News’ Fronteras Desk and the NPR network.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

A former MMA fighter from Scottsdale, Jaymes Schulte, is the center of an international sex...
Survivors organization helps bring down former Scottsdale MMA fighter for alleged international child sex trafficking
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cave Creek couple wants their deposit back from landscaper who never showed up to do the work.
No show landscaper makes off with Cave Creek couples deposit
Pet owners are on high alert, with the number of dogs diagnosed with a mysterious respiratory...
Mysterious respiratory illness spreading nationwide found in two Arizona canines
Pet owners across the Valley are on high alert after several dogs were diagnosed with a...
Mystery dog illness making dogs sick across the nation