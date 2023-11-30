Your Life
Husband accused of killing wife over cat’s veterinary bills

Investigators say a fight between the couple about their cat's veterinary bills turned physical. (WPVI, MONTGOMERY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By WPVI via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with the murder of his 85-year-old wife after police say an argument between the two about their cat’s veterinary bills turned physical.

Barton “Bart” Seltmann, 84, called 911 to report his wife, 85-year-old Margaret Seltmann, was unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Police found the man on the rear porch of the couple’s home with blood on his hands, face and clothing. His wife’s body was found inside.

Investigators say the Seltmanns were arguing about money for the veterinary care of their cat when the fight turned physical.

Prosecutors say 84-year-old Barton “Bart” Seltmann is charged with first-degree murder in the...
Prosecutors say 84-year-old Barton “Bart” Seltmann is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 85-year-old Margaret Seltmann.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, WPVI via CNN)

Bart Seltmann told officers that his wife grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him, according to the police affidavit. He allegedly said he used a chair to push her down then struck her in the head with his fist and a candleholder.

Police say broken glass pieces of the candleholder were found at the scene, and a small knife was found under Margaret Seltmann’s body.

Bart Seltmann is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

Members of the Seltmann family say they are at a loss for words after hearing about this incident. Some say Bart Seltmann may have been dealing with memory loss issues.

“In the last five or six weeks, Margaret said he was suffering from dementia. He wasn’t remembering things. Like if he went somewhere, he wasn’t remembering where he was at and things, and she was concerned about it,” sister-in-law Sandy Seltmann said.

Brother Ron Seltmann says the couple, who had been married for over 30 years, seemed happy. They spent their lives surrounded by family at their home, which Bart Seltmann built from scratch.

“This just tore us apart,” Ron Seltmann said. “It’s difficult when its close with a family like that, you know, living right next door to me.”

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

