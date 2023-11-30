Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How you can give a gift to an Arizona senior this holiday season

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Help an elder through the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program and give them a special Christmas this year! Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the holiday season approaches, many people are excited to spend time with family. However, some elders may not have a big family or anyone to spend time with during the holidays. Now, you can help an elder through the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program and give them a special Christmas this year!

Volunteers are asked to share the holiday joy by giving a gift to older adults in the community. To participate, look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the Valley. Grab an ornament with a senior’s name and gift on it, and then bring the present back wrapped with the ornament. Ornaments will be available until December 19, and the gifts will be delivered to older adults just in time for the holidays!

Trees can be found at the following locations:

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Help an elder through the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program and give them a special Christmas...
"Be a Santa to a Senior" program giving gifts to Arizona elders
Yuma nonprofit takes toys and modifies them in order for kids to be able to play with them.
Yuma nonprofit makes toys accessible for kids
The Inspire HI Project, in Yuma, modifies toys in order to make them accessible for children...
Yuma nonprofit modifies toys for children with disabilities
A Phoenix police officer shot back in March is encouraging the public to donate blood this...
Phoenix officer shot in March encourages donating blood this holiday