How you can give a gift to an Arizona senior this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the holiday season approaches, many people are excited to spend time with family. However, some elders may not have a big family or anyone to spend time with during the holidays. Now, you can help an elder through the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program and give them a special Christmas this year!

Volunteers are asked to share the holiday joy by giving a gift to older adults in the community. To participate, look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the Valley. Grab an ornament with a senior’s name and gift on it, and then bring the present back wrapped with the ornament. Ornaments will be available until December 19, and the gifts will be delivered to older adults just in time for the holidays!

Trees can be found at the following locations:

