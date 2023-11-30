Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

GRAPHIC: Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got them all out’

GRAPHIC WARNING: The images in this video may be disturbing. (Source: CNN, Twinkle Little Songs, Getty Images, Colin Blake, Nancy Hinkle, "Arachnophobia"/Hollywood Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here is a mystery that is sure to give you the heebie-jeebies – did a spider lay eggs in a man’s big toe?

Colin Blake, a man from England, said it happened to him.

Blake and his wife were celebrating their 35th anniversary on a cruise when he said a spider bit him while they were on shore in Marseilles, France.

The ship’s doctor diagnosed it as a Peruvian wolf spider bite, and the toe was incredibly swollen.

When the doctor cut open the toe, a milky pus with black dots came out.

The doctor told Blake the black dots were the spider’s eggs, and said, “but don’t worry, I’ve got them all out.”

When Blake got back home to England, he received antibiotics through an IV at a hospital for six weeks.

An MRI found a spikey object in his toe that a podiatrist removed.

“I’m like asking, ‘What are the spikes?’ And they said they would eventually become [spider] legs,” Blake said.

His infection gradually improved, though the toe is still tender.

Now that the swelling is down, Blake said you can see the bite marks on his toe.

However, animal experts are skeptical. They say it’s impossible for a spider to lay eggs in someone’s toe.

Nancy Hinkle, a veterinary entomologist at the University of Georgia, said “no spider on this earth can lay eggs in a person’s toe.”

Hinkle doesn’t dispute that Blake had a terrible infection, but she believes it was caused by bacteria, not a spider.

As for Blake, his grandson gifted him a remote-controlled tarantula, and hospital staff now greet him as “the spider man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general investigating decision to relocate FBI headquarters to Maryland
No one was seriously hurt in the crash Thursday afternoon.
School bus among 3 vehicles involved in Scottsdale crash
ASU Students training in next generation animation
The City of Glendale is facing another lawsuit in connection to the massive VAI Resort under...
Glendale facing a lawsuit over proposed parking garage