Glendale facing a lawsuit over proposed parking garage

The City of Glendale is facing another lawsuit in connection to the massive VAI Resort under...
The City of Glendale is facing another lawsuit in connection to the massive VAI Resort under construction next to State Farm Stadium.(AZFamily)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Glendale is facing another lawsuit in connection to the massive VAI Resort under construction next to State Farm Stadium. This time, it’s over parking. The lawsuit claims Glendale violated a longstanding parking agreement between the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority and the Arizona Cardinals.

VAI Resort Developers claim they will become the fun, luxurious entertainment mecca of Arizona and say building the project in Glendale was intentional. “No better location than where we sit today, right next to the Cardinals, right next to the stadium, right by Westgate, but this market is growing, especially on the west side,” said Howard Weiss, Vice President of Entertainment for VAI Resort.

The new 60-acre hotel and resort is set to cost $1 billion dollars and features an amphitheater the developer’s claim is a revolutionary concept among live music venues. “I have my job at hand to build a one in a lifetime resort for all the local community to really enjoy,” said CEO of VAI Global Development, Grant Fisher.

Yet, the city of Glendale is now facing a lawsuit over a proposed $71 million public parking garage. The lawsuit filed last week cites a previous agreement between Glendale and the Cardinals. “We’re here to be good partners with all different aspects, whether that be the Cardinals, Westgate or the arena so we’re still working closely with everybody along with the city to make sure we get this thing open and don’t impact anybody’s business,” said Weiss.

Although VAI Resort isn’t named as a defendant, the five-level garage would add 3,063 new parking spaces built on top of parking currently used for State Farm games and events. “As far as the parking, we have multiple underground lots and again its just all in accordance with what the city has allowed in our pads and everything else,” Fisher said.

The lawsuit alleges Glendale is moving forward with the parking garage without approval, but the city had no comment due to pending litigation. “We believe in the next 3 to 5 years we will be the next Scottsdale and we’re putting in all the efforts and dollars to do it,” Weiss said. VAI Resort is set to open in December of 2024.

