Get ready Arizona! First Alert Weather Day for rain and snowstorm on Friday

Could be a wet morning commute
A First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday as a pacific storm rolls into Arizona bringing...
A First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday as a pacific storm rolls into Arizona bringing rain and snow to several parts of the state.(azfamily)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday started on a mostly sunny and mild note with an overnight low of 53 degrees. That’s still a few degrees warmer than we should be for the last day of November.

Mostly cloudy skies returned by the afternoon, with highs running mainly in the mid- 60′s. The first round of storms moved through last night with rain and snow across the High Country. They recorded four inches of snow at the Arizona Snowbowl, with more on the way tonight. Flagstaff received just over an inch of wet snow. Here in the Valley, we have a First Alert for rain overnight tonight and into the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Coconino & Apache counties. Flagstaff reporter Mason Carroll joined GMAZ to show us the wintery stuff

Rainfall amounts have been trending down for everyone getting rain, but the upslope areas could still receive up to a quarter of an inch or more if thunderstorms pop up. Generally, a trace to a tenth of an inch across the Metro area will be the average. Our measurable rain window opens tonight after 9 pm and should last until the early morning. Don’t be surprised by rapid clearing from the west after you drop off the kids at school.

With rain in the forecast, you might want to leave some extra time to get to work. That’s why we First Alert (since Monday) to give you that extra heads up.

Snow will fall to around 6,000ft. across N. Arizona, the heaviest amounts are along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, and the Defiance Plateau. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Ganado Window Rock areas of NE Arizona for heavy snow above 7,000ft. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory is still in place above 7,000 ft. Look for a mild weekend under mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s in the Valley, warming to the upper 70′s gain late next week.

