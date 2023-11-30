Food stored on floor, worker touching crab with bare hands found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 29, 2023:

Cloves Indian Groceries and Kitchen - 1825 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

Curry chicken and vegetable soup not date marked

Tandori chicken not held at proper temperature

Onions and carrots stored on floor

Over Easy - 6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

3 violations

Water at restroom sink not hot enough

Food debris left on slicer

Raw bacon over box of tater tots

Authentic Thai Kitchen - 4500 N 12th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

No food manager on duty

Containers of raw chicken stored over cooked chicken

Raw eggs sitting out; later thrown out

Amada’s Mexican Food - 2729 S Alma School Rd, Mesa

3 violations

Chile rellenos kept past discard date

Raid pesticide in storage area

No paper towels at hand wash sink

The Kickin’ Crab - 1840 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

Employee preparing raw squid rings then plating food without washing hands

Employee touching crab legs with bare hands

Knife not washed properly

Raw clams over cooked crawfish

Dean’s List - Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

STK Scottsdale 7134 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale The Chill Spot 10215 N 28th Drive, Phoenix Bobazona 16055 N Arrowhead Fountain Center Drive, Peoria Drizzle Donut Company 20311 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek Easy Tiger Bar 4725 W Olive Ave, Glendale The Aloha Menu 659 E Main Street, Mesa

