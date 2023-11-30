Food stored on floor, worker touching crab with bare hands found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 29, 2023:
Cloves Indian Groceries and Kitchen - 1825 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
3 violations
- Curry chicken and vegetable soup not date marked
- Tandori chicken not held at proper temperature
- Onions and carrots stored on floor
Over Easy - 6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa
3 violations
- Water at restroom sink not hot enough
- Food debris left on slicer
- Raw bacon over box of tater tots
Authentic Thai Kitchen - 4500 N 12th Street, Phoenix
3 violations
- No food manager on duty
- Containers of raw chicken stored over cooked chicken
- Raw eggs sitting out; later thrown out
Amada’s Mexican Food - 2729 S Alma School Rd, Mesa
3 violations
- Chile rellenos kept past discard date
- Raid pesticide in storage area
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
The Kickin’ Crab - 1840 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
4 violations
- Employee preparing raw squid rings then plating food without washing hands
- Employee touching crab legs with bare hands
- Knife not washed properly
- Raw clams over cooked crawfish
Dean’s List - Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score
|STK Scottsdale
|7134 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
|The Chill Spot
|10215 N 28th Drive, Phoenix
|Bobazona
|16055 N Arrowhead Fountain Center Drive, Peoria
|Drizzle Donut Company
|20311 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek
|Easy Tiger Bar
|4725 W Olive Ave, Glendale
|The Aloha Menu
|659 E Main Street, Mesa
