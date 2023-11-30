Food stored on floor, worker touching crab with bare hands found at Phoenix-area restaurants

A Phoenix Thai restaurant had no food manager on duty, raw chicken above cooked chicken, and raw eggs sitting out.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 29, 2023:

Cloves Indian Groceries and Kitchen - 1825 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

  • Curry chicken and vegetable soup not date marked
  • Tandori chicken not held at proper temperature
  • Onions and carrots stored on floor

Over Easy - 6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

3 violations

  • Water at restroom sink not hot enough
  • Food debris left on slicer
  • Raw bacon over box of tater tots

Authentic Thai Kitchen - 4500 N 12th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

  • No food manager on duty
  • Containers of raw chicken stored over cooked chicken
  • Raw eggs sitting out; later thrown out

Amada’s Mexican Food - 2729 S Alma School Rd, Mesa

3 violations

  • Chile rellenos kept past discard date
  • Raid pesticide in storage area
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink

The Kickin’ Crab - 1840 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

  • Employee preparing raw squid rings then plating food without washing hands
  • Employee touching crab legs with bare hands
  • Knife not washed properly
  • Raw clams over cooked crawfish
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Dean’s List - Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

STK Scottsdale7134 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
The Chill Spot10215 N 28th Drive, Phoenix
Bobazona16055 N Arrowhead Fountain Center Drive, Peoria
Drizzle Donut Company20311 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek
Easy Tiger Bar 4725 W Olive Ave, Glendale
The Aloha Menu659 E Main Street, Mesa

For all Dirty Dining reports, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dirty Dining

A Phoenix Thai restaurant had no food manager on duty, raw chicken above cooked chicken, and...

Phoenix-area restaurants found with major health code violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Phoenix Thai restaurant had no food manager on duty, raw chicken above cooked chicken, and raw eggs sitting out.

Dirty Dining

Health inspectors offer tips to keep you and your guests from getting sick during your holiday...

Maricopa County health inspector offers advice on how to keep guests from getting sick from Thanksgiving dinner

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM MST
|
By Jason Barry
You want to make sure everybody enjoys the meal and stays healthy.

Dirty Dining

Maricopa County health inspector offers tips about food safety during Thanksgiving.

Health inspector helps with Thanksgiving safety pointers

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST
|
A Maricopa County health inspector offers advice on how to keep guests from getting sick from Thanksgiving dinner.

Investigation

Cities in the Valley said before converting any courts, they reach out to the community for...

Outside voices fuel pickleball craze in Phoenix

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|
By Amy Cutler
Pickleball remains the fastest-growing sport for five years running, and city leaders said they are struggling to keep up.

Arizona's Family Investigates

During the time of Harrison’s disappearance, two serial killers were actively abducting and...

Early 1990's: A dangerous time for teenage girls in Phoenix area

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST
|
During the time of Harrison’s disappearance, two serial killers were actively abducting and murdering young women in the Phoenix area.

Latest News

Investigation

During the time of Melody Harrison's dissapearance (left), Shannon Aumock (center) and Brandy...

Apache Junction Jane Doe similar to 1992 serial killer victims

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST
|
By Morgan Loew
During the time of her disappearance, two serial killers were actively abducting and murdering young women in the Phoenix area.

Dirty Dining

Arizona’s Family used information on recently inspected businesses by Maricopa County’s...

Turkey, ham kept past the discard date, knives stored with food debris found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST
|
By Jason Barry
Many health code violations were found in west Phoenix and the East Valley this week.

Arizona's Family Investigates

In Arizona, two people died from prop strikes, and 60 people suffered boating injuries.

Propeller strikes injure or kill recreational boaters in Arizona every year

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|
Dozens of people die each year from danger on lakes that lie beneath the water’s surface. It is from the boat’s propeller, creating a dangerous suction that brings people closer to the swirling blades. In Arizona, two people died from prop strikes, and 60 people suffered boating injuries.

Investigation

Body-camera video captured the tense effort to save Padilla’s life as she lay on the dock

Propeller strikes maim or kill Arizona boaters every year

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
Arizona is one of four states with no boat safety education requirements.

Dirty Dining

A Scottsdale Italian bistro was hit with the most health code violations this week.

Rodent droppings, food kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST
|
By Jason Barry
A Scottsdale Italian bistro and a popular Chicago-style pizza joint in Tempe were among those hit with health code violations.

Dirty Dining

A pizzeria, fast food joint, and a fast-casual Mediterranean joint made this week's list....

Serious health code violations found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST
|
A pizzeria, fast food joint, and a fast-casual Mediterranean joint made this week's list. Jason Barry reports.