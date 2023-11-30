Your Life
Flagstaff discontinues advertising at the airport to prevent a lawsuit regarding local gun range

Goldwater Institute lawsuit threat ends Flagstaff airport a veteran’s application to run his ad for his gun range was denied.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Flagstaff will not be running ads at their airport after threats of a lawsuit from Goldwater Institute. The reason is that the city denied a Flagstaff veteran’s application to run his ad for his gun range.

Rob Wilson ran his 10-second silent ad for his gun range, Timberline Firearms and Training, at the Flagstaff airport thousands of times in 2019. When he tried to renew the ad in 2023, he was denied because the city said it did not align with their advertising policy, which included violence and antisocial behavior. “After serving the country and the navy for 22 years protecting everyone’s rights, it’s especially frustrating to watch seven elected officials believe they have authority beyond what they do,” Wilson said.

Flagstaff’s city council decided last week to no longer allow advertising at the airport and at Jay Lively Activity Center. This comes after Wilson’s lawyers threatened a lawsuit against the city. “Litigation on this could be very costly and will quickly exceed any benefit that we realize through the revenues that we’re talking about,” City Manager Greg Clifton said at the meeting.

However, Wilson thinks otherwise. “I believe they couldn’t legally ban just us,” he said. “It’s wrong, it’s a violation of our First Amendment they’re obviously trying to target a specific industry, a specific business.” The city denied these claims at last week’s meeting.

In total, 6 businesses will no longer be allowed to run their ads, which Wilson said are crucial to attracting the 5 million annual Flagstaff visitors. “Yes, they’re going to prevent us from advertising, and that’ll affect our bottom line it will be injured as a result of that,” Wilson said. “But they’re also hurting every other business that advertisers at the airport, and they didn’t take that into account at all.”

Wilson said at the end of the day, this is a First Amendment issue, not a Second Amendment one, and he’s frustrated with how the city handles this situation. “It should be really clear to anyone that understands the constitution and the Arizona constitution’s even more clear about our freedom of speech and instead of honoring that, they’re walking all over it.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the city for further comment, they simply said the city council directed staff to discontinue the commercial advertising programs, and staff will follow that direction.

