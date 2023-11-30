First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Snow is falling this morning in the Arizona high country from our first round of winter weather moving through. The Valley stayed dry, but will be cooler today with cloud cover and a high of just 67 degrees. Our rain chances increase tonight. Friday is a First Alert weather day across Arizona.

Round two of winter weather arrives tonight and continues through Saturday morning for parts of the state. In the Valley, our rain chances increase this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll see widespread showers with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms as well. Rainfall totals will be near a quarter inch in the Valley, with up to a half an inch in the higher elevations east of town.

The widespread showers are likely to taper off Friday morning in the Valley, with a few isolated showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

A Winter Weather Advisory in the high country is in effect from 5pm tonight through 5am Saturday morning. Expect gusty winds and falling snow during that time. Winter driving conditions can also be expected. Flagstaff could pick up one or two inches of snow, with 1-3 inches expected in Show Low and Pinetop. Elevations above 7000 feet could see up to 6 inches of snow, with up to a foot possible above 7500 feet.

A dry weekend is ahead for the Valley with cooler temperatures settling in. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s but chilly mornings bring temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s around the Valley. Next week, high pressure will bring afternoon temperatures back to the mid 70s.

