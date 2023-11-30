Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a crash at a busy intersection in the West Valley Thursday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m., there were reports of a serious crash near 99th and Peoria avenues, on the border of Peoria and Sun City. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later and confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the wreck. Video from the scene showed a green car mangled up near a home and bus stop in the area.

At this time, no other information has been released, but a heavy police presence could be seen around the intersection as detectives piece together what led up to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

