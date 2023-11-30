Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection

A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a crash at a busy intersection in the West Valley Thursday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m., there were reports of a serious crash near 99th and Peoria avenues, on the border of Peoria and Sun City. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later and confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the wreck. Video from the scene showed a green car mangled up near a home and bus stop in the area.

At this time, no other information has been released, but a heavy police presence could be seen around the intersection as detectives piece together what led up to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

See which restaurant's made this weeks Dirty Dining list!
Food stored on floor, worker touching crab with bare hands found at Phoenix-area restaurants
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for 11/30/2023
Valley rain and mountain snow comes to Arizona
Tanner Gers says neighbors told him someone in a black Nissan pulled over and took his French...
Blind Phoenix man asking for help to find stolen French bulldog
While firefighters put themselves through danger to keep us safe, new fire recruits are now...
Arizona fire recruits receiving mental health training