Cave Creek homeowner loses $800 to “no-show” landscape company

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sue Leach says the landscaping rock all around her home needs a little TLC. “Yeah, the rock has broken down, and you can see the dirt right here. So, we want to have more rock and make it look nice again,” she told On Your Side as she walked us around her backyard.

There’s another problem, too. When it rains, water doesn’t drain well at all. “How about this area here?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Does this kind of get flooded as well?” Leach replied, “Yeah, it all comes from over there, and it just gets like a little lake.”

So, back in June, Leach and her husband hired a company called ID Landscape and Design. According to this estimate, the company said it could spread fresh new rock and repair the drainage problem for a total of just under $2,000. All the company needed was $800 upfront to get started. Leach said, “We paid her the $800 deposit, and then she said no problem, and I said okay. But then a month later, she said it was the heat and all this.”

The woman she is talking about is Idalee Przbylski of ID Landscape and Design. On Your Side looked into the company and discovered that the Arizona Registrar of Contractors revoked the company’s license 8 years ago, meaning the company isn’t allowed to do any work over a thousand dollars. But remember, Leach’s estimate was for nearly two grand. Leach says she was unaware of that, and considering she’s been waiting since June for ID Landscape and Design to start the project, she turned to On Your Side for help. “We watch your news all the time, and we’re very impressed with what you’re able to accomplish for people.”

I was able to reach Idalee Przbylski of ID Landscape and Design through email. She responded that her “Last communication has been with (Sue’s) her husband. She went on to say, “I have not ignored her or him.”

However, Leach and her husband say that’s not exactly true and read this text message they sent in early November. “We are hopeful you will return our $800 as soon as possible. Wishing you all the best. And there was no response (from her).”

Sue says she’s waited long enough to get her money and says she still believes in people. “I mean there’s always going to be a few bad apples. I am a pretty trusting person.”

Well, this viewer, along with On Your Side, will wait and see if the $800 is returned. If there’s an update, On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.

