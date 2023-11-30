Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Cardinals release tight end Zach Ertz

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks toward the sideline during the second half of...
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks toward the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)(Josie Lepe | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another fan favorite is leaving the Arizona Cardinals. Thursday morning, the team announced that tight end Zach Ertz has been released after three seasons.

According to former Cardinals defenseman J.J. Watt, Ertz requested a release from the team and was granted it on Thursday. Watt says Ertz plans to sign with a Super Bowl contender for an attempt at a second ring.

The three-time Pro Bowler first joined the Cardinals in 2021, where he recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This year, Ertz finished with under 200 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Red Birds but has been dealing with a lingering quad injury. He was placed on injured reserve for seven games while Trey McBride has been filling in as the starter.

Ertz previously won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McBride looks to be the new starting tight end for the Cardinals and has performed well so far. In 48 receptions, McBride has over 500 yards and a touchdown.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Linebacker Jesse Luketa was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat,...
Fans give a lift to an Arizona Cardinals player with a flat tire
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Stafford throws season-high 4 TDs. Rams roll to a 37-14 win over the Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals try to slow the Rams’ recent dominance in NFC West rivalry