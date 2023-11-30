Arizona Cardinals release tight end Zach Ertz

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another fan favorite is leaving the Arizona Cardinals. Thursday morning, the team announced that tight end Zach Ertz has been released after three seasons.

According to former Cardinals defenseman J.J. Watt, Ertz requested a release from the team and was granted it on Thursday. Watt says Ertz plans to sign with a Super Bowl contender for an attempt at a second ring.

The three-time Pro Bowler first joined the Cardinals in 2021, where he recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This year, Ertz finished with under 200 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Red Birds but has been dealing with a lingering quad injury. He was placed on injured reserve for seven games while Trey McBride has been filling in as the starter.

Ertz previously won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McBride looks to be the new starting tight end for the Cardinals and has performed well so far. In 48 receptions, McBride has over 500 yards and a touchdown.

