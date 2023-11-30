Your Life
36 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (December 2023)

Arizona's Family is featuring 36 children looking for their forever families.
Arizona's Family is featuring 36 children looking for their forever families.(Children's Heart Gallery)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)  Arizona’s Family is showcasing 36 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

Finding Forever stories

