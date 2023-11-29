Yuma nonprofit modifies toys for children with disabilities

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - To help make Christmas accessible to everyone, a local nonprofit in Yuma is modifying toys to give to children with disabilities. The Inspire HI Project, the ‘HI’ part stands for hope and inclusion, was started by a group of women.

“We were a group of ladies who realized there was a need in the community, we are all touched by someone in our family with special needs,” said Rebecca Gettings, one of the Co-Founders.

For Gettings, it was her son who motivated her. He has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects movement and motor ability. Her son Carter wasn’t able to access the same toys as her other son. With some research, she learned how to make toys accessible for her son. “Here on this Mickey toy, you would press that button normally, and it would activate him, but our kiddos with complex bodies have a hard time doing that,” she said.

By simply altering an off and on switch on a battery-operated or electric toy, it was possible to make it accessible. She started adding bigger switches that her son was able to use himself to play with a toy.

Gettings, along with Alexis Liggett and Renee Sheldahl, started the nonprofit in 2022. With the help of volunteers, they were able to donate 48 adaptable toys last Christmas. This year, their goal is to double that. With the help of donations, they are able to buy toys, adapt them by adding a switch, and donate them to kids in the community who need them.

“We’ll be donating them to some schools who have requested them. Many will go to therapists so they can give to their clients,” Gettings said. They’re hoping to finish all the toys by Christmas. “Everybody wants to be able to play with a toy for Christmas and not just be a bystander,” she said.

Gettings said there’s a lack of resources and access to this type of technology for parents. She said these toys not only offer a child the ability to have fun but also learn new skills. “Play is the highest form of research, it really is; that’s how we learn. That’s how we explore our environment. If we don’t give children with complex needs the ability to have that play and access. They’re not going to have the ability to learn. They won’t know if they hit a switch, and the toy will start. That’s Cause and effect. There’s so many skills to learn,” Gettings said.

Adapting toys is no easy feat, but Gettings said they were hard at it. It took them hours of research, tests and trials. Gettings even took an assistive technology class to learn how to adapt the toys and figure out what tools were needed. This is the nonprofit’s second year donating toys for Christmas.

“If there is a parent who needs an adaptive toy for their child, reach out to us. Through Facebook or our website. We will try to get them that toy,” Gettings said. They are also accepting donations through their website, Inspire HI Project.

