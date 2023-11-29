Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Rain is likely in the Valley later this week while the High Country is expected to see snow.
First Alert declared for Friday: Rain in the Valley, snow in the mountains
Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Police investigate possible shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park
It's time for the annual Medicare open enrollment period for 2024. Here are some expert tips...
What you should know about the Medicare open enrollment
Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a...
Phoenix police officer knows first hand the importance of donating blood