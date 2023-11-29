Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman rescues dog with jug stuck on its head

A woman spent a month trying to help a stray dog with a jug stuck on his head and it finally paid off.
By KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) - A dog in Texas is now named Jughead after the stray got a jug stuck on its head.

A woman spent a month trying to trap him to help him and it finally paid off.

Jughead and his friend, Red, were caught by Teri Goodnight, who has been trapping dogs to rescue them in Montgomery County, Texas, for about three years.

“We took wire cutters and cut all the way around it and pulled it off of his head. So this was the only way that he was able to eat and drink or see,” Goodnight said.

She was first alerted to Jughead’s situation on Oct. 26.

“We didn’t know. We thought he couldn’t breathe. We didn’t know there was an opening at the other end so it became high priority to get him caught but then we realized he could breathe, he could eat, he could drink but I still wasn’t going to give up on him,” she said.

The jug on the dog’s head was actually a cat feeder.

“He was an opportunistic eater. The food was on the porch and he helped himself to it and got his head stuck in the container on Oct. 21, and it’s been an everyday effort to try and get him since then,” Goodnight said.

Goodnight says she “cried for 10 minutes” after she caught him.

“I was relieved it was over.“ she said.

Goodnight says saving Jughead is rewarding and she hopes to continue helping others in similar situations.

Jughead and Red are now in the care of the East Texas Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue.

“These two had a foster. They are now with a rescue so they will be vetted and adopted out and go to loving homes and not have to be street dogs anymore,” Goodnight said.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

It's time for the annual Medicare open enrollment period for 2024. Here are some expert tips...
What you should know about the Medicare open enrollment
Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a...
Phoenix police officer knows first hand the importance of donating blood
On Tuesday, Casa Grande police said they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy from Casa Grande and a...
Teens arrested in connection to deadly house party shooting in Casa Grande
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of...
Teen boy shot and killed in south Phoenix
Details on what happened are limited.
17-year-old shot and killed in San Tan Valley identified; teen suspect arrested