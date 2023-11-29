Your Life
Weather changes arrive in Arizona; First Alert declared for Friday

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A weather pattern change begins today across Arizona. After a quiet morning in the 50s, we’ll cloud up a bit this afternoon and climb to the low 70s. That’s a few degrees cooler than the last few days, but still close to normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

The first of two storm systems will move through the state later today. This will bring light showers to the higher elevations mainly east of Phoenix, along with light snow to the high country today.

A second storm system is set to move into Arizona tomorrow, bringing higher rain and snow chances but still fairly light amounts. The Valley could pick up up to a quarter to a third of an inch of rain, mainly between Thursday night and Friday morning. Showers could last through parts of Friday afternoon and evening, but at this point the best chance is Friday morning.

Friday will be a First Alert weather day for Arizona for the light Valley rain and high country snow. The high country should pick up light amounts of snow between Thursday night and Saturday morning. Snow levels will hover between 6,000 and 6,500 feet, with one to three inches expected for Flagstaff and four to eight inches atop the San Francisco Peaks and in the White Mountains. Residents should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 5am Thursday until 5am Saturday for portions of Coconino and Apache Counties.

The storm system is expected to wind down across Arizona by Saturday morning with a dry weekend ahead. Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the mid 60s Friday through Sunday, but lows dropping to the mid 40s by Sunday morning with outlying areas in the 30s.

