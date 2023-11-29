Your Life
These are the top 10 most dangerous intersections in the Valley

(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County is no stranger to witnessing dangerous driving habits and seeing its fair share of serious and deadly car accidents. New data from the Maricopa County Association of Governments has revealed the 10 most dangerous intersections in the Valley, and they’re all in Phoenix.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Department of Public Safety also revealed that there were nearly 37,000 car crashes on Valley freeways in 2022, an increase of about 20% often caused by speeding, distracted driving and unsafe lane changes. As for our city streets, a Waymo study showed significant patterns of speeding: vehicles were recorded above the posted speed limit up to nearly half of the time.

Such data is also prompting city leaders to consider bringing back photo radar to get lead-foot drivers to slow down. Arizona’s Family reported that the city of Phoenix is considering bringing back photo radar at 12 of its most dangerous intersections after previously ending its contract with the vendor in 2019. A 2019 Phoenix photo radar program analysis showed a 30% reduction in red-light running collisions and injuries/fatalities in those intersections.

Most dangerous intersections from 2017-2021 by ranked safety score (calculated by crash frequency, severity and cost of crash)

City/JurisdictionIntersectionNumber of Crashes
Phoenix67th Avenue and McDowell Road229
Glendale/Phoenix51st Avenue and Camelback Road174
Phoenix67th Avenue and Thomas Road128
Phoenix67th Avenue and Indian School Road256
Phoenix83rd Avenue and Indian School Road187
PhoenixCave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue46
Phoenix51st Avenue and Thomas Road181
Phoenix27th Avenue and Camelback Road206
Phoenix19th Avenue and Peoria Avenue105
Phoenix99th Ave and Lower Buckeye Road429

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

