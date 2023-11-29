Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suns look to keep 7-game win streak alive in matchup against Raptors

Toronto has also won four of its last five games against Phoenix at home.
Toronto has also won four of its last five games against Phoenix at home.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to keep their win streak alive as they travel to face the Toronto Raptors Wednesday evening. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

The Suns are coming off a huge win against the Knicks, thanks to a clutch performance by Devin Booker. Booker hit a fadeaway three with 1.7 seconds remaining, sealing the 116-113 victory for Phoenix. However, the Suns are still dealing with injuries to their “Big Three” core. Kevin Durant was ruled out for a second straight game due to a sore right foot, and Bradley Beal remains out with a back injury. Durant’s injury is being evaluated day-to-day.

Despite the absence of Durant and Beal, the Suns still hold an impressive 11-6 record, fourth in the Western Conference. Eric Gordon recorded 25 points to go along with Booker’s 28 points. Gordon scored 12 points in the first quarter, and the Suns outrebounded the Knicks 17-8 — Jusuf Nurkic had seven — to open a 34-22 lead. The Knicks trimmed it to 64-56 at halftime. After the victory, Booker was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career. He previously broke Steve Nash’s franchise record of seven Player of the Week honors.

Two Raptors players to keep an eye on are Dennis Schroder and Pascal Siakam. Schroder is scoring 16.6 points per game, and Siakam is averaging 21.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto. The Raptors currently hold an 8-10 record, 11th in the Eastern Conference. Toronto narrowly lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 105-102. Raptors center Jakob Poeltl posted a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Raptors have four players with at least four double-doubles this season. Toronto has also won four of its last five games against Phoenix at home.

INJURIES: Raptors: Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Suns: Kevin Durant: day-to-day (foot), Grayson Allen: day-to-day (illness), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker celebrates a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during...
Phoenix Suns clinch wildcard in NBA tournament quarterfinals
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Devin Booker named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6)...
Booker hits 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left, Suns beat Knicks 116-113 for 7th straight win
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to shoot against against Memphis Grizzlies center...
New York hosts Phoenix after Booker’s 40-point performance