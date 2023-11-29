Suns look to keep 7-game win streak alive in matchup against Raptors

TORONTO (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to keep their win streak alive as they travel to face the Toronto Raptors Wednesday evening. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

The Suns are coming off a huge win against the Knicks, thanks to a clutch performance by Devin Booker. Booker hit a fadeaway three with 1.7 seconds remaining, sealing the 116-113 victory for Phoenix. However, the Suns are still dealing with injuries to their “Big Three” core. Kevin Durant was ruled out for a second straight game due to a sore right foot, and Bradley Beal remains out with a back injury. Durant’s injury is being evaluated day-to-day.

Despite the absence of Durant and Beal, the Suns still hold an impressive 11-6 record, fourth in the Western Conference. Eric Gordon recorded 25 points to go along with Booker’s 28 points. Gordon scored 12 points in the first quarter, and the Suns outrebounded the Knicks 17-8 — Jusuf Nurkic had seven — to open a 34-22 lead. The Knicks trimmed it to 64-56 at halftime. After the victory, Booker was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career. He previously broke Steve Nash’s franchise record of seven Player of the Week honors.

Two Raptors players to keep an eye on are Dennis Schroder and Pascal Siakam. Schroder is scoring 16.6 points per game, and Siakam is averaging 21.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto. The Raptors currently hold an 8-10 record, 11th in the Eastern Conference. Toronto narrowly lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 105-102. Raptors center Jakob Poeltl posted a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Raptors have four players with at least four double-doubles this season. Toronto has also won four of its last five games against Phoenix at home.

INJURIES: Raptors: Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Suns: Kevin Durant: day-to-day (foot), Grayson Allen: day-to-day (illness), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

