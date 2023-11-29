Shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, suspect arrested in San Tan Valley neighborhood

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sheriff’s deputies say a 17-year-old boy is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday evening in the San Tan Valley neighborhood of Cambria.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. on Cambria Drive, near Ironwood and Ocotillo Roads. Details on what happened are limited. Deputies say the 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

