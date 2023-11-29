Safety regulators consider nursing pillow changes after dozens of infant deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After dozens of infant deaths and injuries, U.S. safety regulators are considering changes to the way nursing pillows are made and marketed.

For many parents, nursing pillows are an important tool to help feed their infants. They are typically ‘C’ shaped and wrap around a mother’s body to support the baby during breastfeeding, but the pillows can be used improperly leading to devastating consequences. From 2010 through 2022, 154 babies died in incidents related to nursing pillows, and according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the infants in 142 of those cases, were sleeping in or on the nursing pillow. Another 88 infants were hurt during the same time period.

“Unfortunately, what has happened is there are some nursing pillows out there that send a mixed message to consumers,” said Consumer Reports’ William Wallace. “They say they’re a nursing pillow but they’re also an infant lounger and they’re designed that way, so sometimes they have features that aren’t necessary for feeding and are more about putting you baby down for lounging or even for sleeping.”

Consumer Reports voiced its support proposed changes to safety standards for nursing pillows. “The way products would change under this proposal is that the padding would need to be firm. The padding would need to be firm enough that if a baby does fall asleep, they don’t suffocate. They’re able to stay safe and breathe,” Wallace said. “The proposal also makes sure there aren’t straps to strap in the baby which would indicate to a reasonable consumer that you could put the baby there and leave the baby there and that’s not the case.”

There is some opposition to the proposed changes .The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association wrote in part, “This rule would mandate a less-usable nursing pillow for parents who are breastfeeding, creating a situation where improvisation would increase. Nursing pillows are marketed to and intended for use by parents who are breastfeeding or bottle-feeding – they are not durable infant products.”

For parents and caregivers, it is important to remember the ABC’s of safe sleep; Alone, Back, Crib. Infants should sleep on their back on a firm, flat surface. There should be nothing in the crib or bassinet with them, including blankets and stuffed animals.

