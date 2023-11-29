Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead, 2 in critically hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after three people were shot at a west Phoenix mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and fire crews responded to the area of 43rd Avenue just south of Interstate 10 around 3:45 p.m. While few details have been released, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says one person died at the scene, and two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Aerial video from the scene shows what appears to be shell casings outside one of the units. Police say traffic is restricted in the area as officers investigate.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and I-10.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and I-10.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire

Latest News

Rain is likely in the Valley later this week while the High Country is expected to see snow.
First Alert declared for Friday: Rain in the Valley, snow in the mountains
It's time for the annual Medicare open enrollment period for 2024. Here are some expert tips...
What you should know about the Medicare open enrollment
Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a...
Phoenix police officer knows first hand the importance of donating blood
On Tuesday, Casa Grande police said they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy from Casa Grande and a...
Teens arrested in connection to deadly house party shooting in Casa Grande