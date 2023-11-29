1 dead, 2 in critically hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a west Phoenix mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and fire crews responded to the area of 43rd Avenue just south of Interstate 10 around 3:45 p.m. While few details have been released, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says one person died at the scene, and two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Aerial video from the scene shows what appears to be shell casings outside one of the units. Police say traffic is restricted in the area as officers investigate.

