Phoenix Suns clinch wildcard in NBA tournament quarterfinals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns have clinched a wildcard berth for the quarterfinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which is now down to eight teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings all made all the guesswork easy; they were the teams that went 4-0 in group play. Everything else came down to tiebreakers. Phoenix (3-1) got the wild card over the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) because of point differential — the Suns outscored opponents by 34 points, while the Timberwolves finished with a differential of zero.

In the Western Conference, it’ll be the Lakers hosting Phoenix on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. MST. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch the game on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

Sacramento — thanks to a huge comeback over Golden State — is playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4. In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee will be hosting New York on Dec. 5, and Indiana will be playing host to Boston on Dec. 4.

Here’s more weirdness: All the quarterfinal matchups will be between teams that are now assured of playing each other five times in this regular season, something that hadn’t happened in the league since 2003-04 when Miami and New Jersey had five meetings.

The winners go to Las Vegas for semifinal games on Dec. 7, and those winners play on Dec. 9 to be the first team to hoist the NBA Cup and win $500,000 per player, $250,000 for those on two-way deals.

The 22 teams that didn’t make the quarterfinals will play regular-season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 to fill out the two remaining spots on their 82-game schedule. The teams that lose in the quarterfinals will play a to-be-added regular-season game against each other, East vs. East and West vs. West. The semifinal games count as regular-season games as well, and the championship game will not count in the standings.

But no matter who wins in Vegas, every team has a chance at the big prize — the NBA title.

The Suns are looking to keep their seven-game win streak alive as they face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m., and you can also catch that game on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.