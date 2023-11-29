Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix officer shot in March encourages donating blood this holiday

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The Phoenix police officer shot back in March says donating blood is important to her — for when officers are also hurt and need blood while in the hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Valley were at the Hall of Fame Museum in Phoenix trying to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me,” Bullis said. “If brothers and sisters (other law enforcement) need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night. That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

Phoenix officer Morgan Bullis was shot while responding to a hit-and-run, and she is...
Arizona first responders encouraging you to donate blood
The Christmas Angel Trees are at a dozen malls across the state, including Flagstaff.
Flagstaff shoppers give back this holiday season with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree
A daughter wrote to Arizona's Family about her mom Cathy, who she says "sacrifices" a lot to...
Gilbert woman’s tireless efforts saving stray, abandoned cats
Cathy sacrifices a lot to care for cats, her daughter Laura told Arizona's Family. She...
Gilbert woman "sacrifices" to care for stray, abandoned cats