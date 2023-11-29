Phoenix officer shot in March encourages donating blood this holiday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Valley were at the Hall of Fame Museum in Phoenix trying to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me,” Bullis said. “If brothers and sisters (other law enforcement) need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night. That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

