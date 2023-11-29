Phoenix Children’s Hospital requires visitors to be over age 12 during flu, COVID-19 season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New changes are coming to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to help protect patients during this year’s flu and COVID-19 season.

Starting Dec. 1, Phoenix Children’s says all visitors must be over the age of 12, get a badge from the reception desk, and wear it at all times while visiting a patient. The number of visitors allowed to see a patient in each unit has also been updated to ensure the healthcare team has the time and space to provide quality care to patients.

Below are the new changes and visitor policies being implemented in December:

Acute Care Inpatient Units: Four healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed at the bedside at one time.

Intensive Care Units: Two healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed at the bedside at one time.

Surgical Patients in Main Operating Room, Aerodigestive and Outpatient Surgery: Two healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed into the pre-op or PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) at one time. Four healthy individuals age 12+ are allowed in the waiting room at one time.

Emergency Department: Two healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed at the bedside at one time.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital sent Arizona’s Family the following statement regarding their change in visitation policies:

Phoenix Children’s is committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff. Our visitor and masking policies are periodically updated in accordance with guidance from Phoenix Children’s infection prevention team and public health officials. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 are currently circulating at rising levels in our community, and these policies will help protect our vulnerable patient population. Please help protect yourselves and each other by washing your hands, staying home when sick and staying up to date on influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations. Families can see our updated visitor guidelines at https://www.phoenixchildrens.org/visitors.

The hospital’s visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. For more information on the updated visitor guidelines, click here.

