Phoenix Children’s Hospital requires visitors to be over age 12 during flu, COVID-19 season

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.(Phoenix Children's Hospital)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New changes are coming to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to help protect patients during this year’s flu and COVID-19 season.

Starting Dec. 1, Phoenix Children’s says all visitors must be over the age of 12, get a badge from the reception desk, and wear it at all times while visiting a patient. The number of visitors allowed to see a patient in each unit has also been updated to ensure the healthcare team has the time and space to provide quality care to patients.

Below are the new changes and visitor policies being implemented in December:

  • Acute Care Inpatient Units: Four healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed at the bedside at one time.
  • Intensive Care Units: Two healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed at the bedside at one time.
  • Surgical Patients in Main Operating Room, Aerodigestive and Outpatient Surgery: Two healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed into the pre-op or PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) at one time. Four healthy individuals age 12+ are allowed in the waiting room at one time.
  • Emergency Department: Two healthy visitors age 12+ are allowed at the bedside at one time.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital sent Arizona’s Family the following statement regarding their change in visitation policies:

The hospital’s visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. For more information on the updated visitor guidelines, click here.

