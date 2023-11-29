Your Life
Persepshen serving local, sustainable food in central Phoenix

By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Persepshen focuses on working with local, organic farmers to create delicious, affordable, scratch-made food. As Chef Jason says, “If we don’t make it, we don’t serve it.”

The restaurant practices tail-to-snout butchery and serves seasonal produce, meaning their menu changes each week to reflect the cuts of meat available and what is available at Arizona’s local farms. With an emphasis on high-quality, sustainable ingredients, the chefs follow their taste buds and cook the food they’re craving at the moment.

Persepshen in Phoenix works with local, organic farmers to create delicious, sustainable food for their customers.

Persepshen | 4700 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012 | 602-935-2932 | Instagram: @persepshen | Facebook: @persepshen

