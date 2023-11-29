Your Life
Northern Arizona officer flown to Valley hospital after assault; suspect on the loose

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black.
Police say the suspect was dressed in all black.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in northern Arizona are searching for a suspect who hit a tribal police officer in the head on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a White Mountain Apache police officer was involved in a “scuffle” with a suspect in Cedar Creek, a city roughly 40 miles outside of Pinetop-Lakeside on the Fort Apache Reservation. The suspect reportedly hit the officer in the head with a rock before taking off. Investigators say the officer had to be airlifted to a Valley hospital but is doing well.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black. Authorities are asking the Cedar Creek community to be aware and vigilant as the search continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (928) 338-4942.

“Please keep the Officer in prayers for quick recover as well as the Police Officers, Rangers, and first responders of our departments,” officials said in a release.

Earlier this week, a different White Mountain Apache police officer was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that allegedly happened while he was on duty. That officer has since resigned.

