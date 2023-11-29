Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old

Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials said they found a body on his property. Valerie Tindall was reported missing in June.(Rush County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) – Authorities in Indiana have made a major breakthrough in the case of Valerie Tindall, a 17-year-old who was reported missing in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office announced that they discovered a body on the property of Tindall’s neighbor Patrick Allen Scott, 59, who was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest.

Officials found the body during a search on Tuesday at Scott’s property in Arlington.

The sheriff’s office said the Rush County Coroner is in the process of positively identifying the remains and determining a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said following the discovery of the body, they arrested Scott.

He was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge.

Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice said in a statement that “this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Rice also said this case has been a “daily effort” for his office since Tindall went missing. The FBI has been assisting in the investigation since August.

Tindall was reported missing by her family on June 8. She was last seen leaving her house in the afternoon on June 7.

According to jail records, Scott is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

It's time for the annual Medicare open enrollment period for 2024. Here are some expert tips...
What you should know about the Medicare open enrollment
Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a...
Phoenix police officer knows first hand the importance of donating blood
On Tuesday, Casa Grande police said they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy from Casa Grande and a...
Teens arrested in connection to deadly house party shooting in Casa Grande
FILE - United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023....
UAW will try to organize workers at all US nonunion factories after winning new contracts in Detroit