Unknown respiratory illness in dogs spreads to at least 14 states

The mystery illness in dogs has not yet been reported in Nevada.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and CNN
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states, leaving researchers struggling to understand what is happening. So far, there have been no reports of the virus in Arizona.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible. Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

The illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading quickly in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie daycare facilities and dog parks.

Veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness. Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but some have been fatal.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known precisely how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

