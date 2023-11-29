Mesa home turned into ‘home for the holidays’ shopping event

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s that time of year when the Christmas Idea House brings the holiday spirit to the East Valley by transforming a private home into a holiday wonderland! Each year, the Desert Club sets up a ship at a different luxury home for you to come in and buy unique gifts and decor. It’s all for a good cause, re-investing all the proceeds back into the community.

This year’s theme is “home for the holidays.” It runs from Thursday through Sunday. Good Morning Arizona was at the home in Mesa to get a preview. If you would like to know more, including how to attend, you can go to the Christmas Idea House website.

The Christmas Idea House is hosting the Desert Club's 65th shopping evening, providing scholarships for students and benefit charities.

