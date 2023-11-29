‘Make Elections Fair Act’ campaign raises $5.5 million to change Arizona’s voting process

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Supporters of the Make Election Fair Act announced Tuesday that they’ve raised $5.5 million to wage a campaign to scrap Arizona’s primary election system.

According to officials with the campaign, most of the money comes from a handful of deep-pocketed donors who cut checks for as much as $500,000. Backers of the proposal still need to gather the nearly 400,000 signatures necessary to qualify for next year’s ballot. If the voters approve, the proposal would create an open primary where the top candidates move on to the general election regardless of party.

The measure would also abolish taxpayer-funded partisan primary elections.

