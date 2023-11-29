Your Life
Hate crimes spike in the U.S. as tensions for Israel-Hamas war rages on

Tensions grow deeper as hate crimes increase against Jewish and Muslim people
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Vermont man is behind bars after being accused of shooting three Palestinian students in what police are calling a possible hate crime. It happened Saturday night near the University of Vermont. Reports say the trio, three 20-year-old college students were in town for the holidays visiting family when a White man walked up to them and pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement says the incident appears to be a hate crime.

As the number of crimes against Muslim and Jewish people continues to grow here in the United States, several civil rights groups are joining members of congress to speak out; not only about how this impacts the victims and their families but also how these crimes have the power to impact these communities, eve after the war is over.

We’ve seen several protests for both sides throughout our nation since the October 7th attack in Israel. Many of these protests have been peaceful but several others have ended in violence or laid a foundation for hate crimes.

“It creates an enormous sense of loss and sadness and a lot of insecurity in the community,” said senator, Peter Welch.”

Many members of congress are now calling for Palestinians to be expelled from the United States. Senator Welch now arguing that that goes against America’s funding principles.

“The idea that these three students would be thrown out -that’s what that suggestion is,” said Senator Welch.  “They’re going to school’s like Brown and Trinity where my daughter went; it’s wrong. I oppose it.”

Senator Welch said there is no current legislation that addresses these potential hate crimes but he said it is indeed a priority for many members of congress.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

