Glendale Police: Woman critically hurt in domestic shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is fighting for her life at a Valley hospital after an apparent domestic violence situation ended in a shooting in Glendale late Tuesday night.

Glendale Police tell Arizona’s Family that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Cochise Drive, just west of Peoria and 45th Avenues. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times who was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter drove off before authorities arrived, but detectives found his car near 59th Avenue and Peoria where officers say the suspect shot himself after exiting the car with a gun. He was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

