Flagstaff shoppers give back this holiday season with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Arizona's Family's Mason Carroll is at the Flagstaff mall to share how you can help give gifts to thousands of children across Arizona.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s family has partnered with the Salvation Army for their 37th year of Christmas Angels. Each year, this event provides gifts to 50,000 Arizona children in need — helping their families as well.

The Christmas Angel Trees are at a dozen malls across the state, including Flagstaff. Trees are decorated with Christmas Angel tags representing boys and girls 14 years of age and younger. Just remove a Christmas Angel tag from the tree and start shopping.

When you pick a name from this tree, your gifts go directly to that child. Salvation Army representatives said they really need gifts for the older children, ages 6 to 14.

Gifts do not have to be expensive, with the average donor spending $25 to $40 on a tag. Once purchased, return your gifts, unwrapped, to the Christmas Angel tree by the deadline on the tag, and The Salvation Army will take care of the rest.

You can learn about the program and where to find the Angel Trees here.

