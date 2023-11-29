Your Life
Fatal shooting claims the life of a teen boy in south Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of...
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:25 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen boy died after a shooting in south Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. Police found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating what led to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on our free mobile news app and on ‘Good Morning Arizona’ Wednesday starting at 4:30 a.m.

