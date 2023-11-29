Fatal shooting claims the life of a teen boy in south Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen boy died after a shooting in south Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. Police found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating what led to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information.

