Family of man found dead in Phoenix park says he was brutally attacked, no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley family is desperate for the community’s help after police say their loved one was killed and found in a Phoenix park. Thirty-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon’s body was found at a trail near Mountain View Park on Sunday, and the family is still waiting for someone to be arrested in the case. The family says Pantaleon was part of the gay community, and says he was brutally murdered. They are worried this was a targeted hate crime.

A cross and flowers now lie alongside yellow crime scene tape at a trail near that park off of 7th and Peoria Avenues. “We don’t understand. We are hurt. We’re lost. When you lose someone from a natural cause, you’re like, oh, he had a heart attack, but when you lose someone and some coward took his life, then you’re sitting there like, why? Who? Why did they go after him? Why?,” his cousin Gasdeli Pantaleon said.

Phoenix police say a hiker found Pantaleon dead with gunshot wounds at the trail in broad daylight on Sunday. The family says he was found naked, beaten and brutally tortured, so bad that detectives are considering recommending they don’t see him in that condition.

“It’s going to be so devastating at a funeral home with a closed casket of someone you love so much and you can’t be near them and hug him or touch him or put a flower inside for him. It’s just very heartbreaking,” Pantaleon said.

It’s still unclear if Pantaleon was murdered at the park or somewhere else, and his body was just dumped there. “We are going to need the community’s assistance on this,” Sergeant Phil Krynsky with the Phoenix Police Department said.”

Phoenix Police are still trying to find out who did this. Pantaleon’s family says he was the life of the party and didn’t have enemies. Being part of the gay community, they wonder if that had something to do with this.

They say they feel uneasy and helpless. “We’re just sitting thinking what if that person is out there and hurting someone else? We want that coward to come forward and say something,” Pantaleon said.

Phoenix Police believe this was an isolated incident. The family has created a GoFundMe and plans to use the money raised as a reward for anyone who has information in this case. If you heard or saw anything or know anything, call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

