Ex-Scottsdale MMA fighter accused of child sex crimes; arrested in Florida

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former mixed martial arts fighter from Scottsdale was arrested in Florida last Thursday, facing charges of sex trafficking minors and other related crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said that James Bond, who changed his name from Jaymes Christopher Schulte, is accused of having sex with eight children in Colombia and reportedly solicited, recruited and enticed minors into sex acts. He’s also accused of recording and uploading child porn through his website. He was taken into custody last Thursday at Miami International Airport after he was denied entry into Argentina.

Bond will be brought back to Arizona to face several charges, including sex trafficking of minors and production of child pornography. Bond had an MMA career from 2012 to 2017.

