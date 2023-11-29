EPCOR water pipeline approved for Rio Verde Foothills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rio Verde Foothills residents can rejoice Wednesday after the Arizona Corporation Commission approved the construction of a standpipe for water service for the community east of Scottsdale. Residents have been relying on Scottsdale for its water, but the city decided to cut off Rio Verde’s access to water in an effort to conserve water for Scottsdale residents. The move came after Arizona and other states had their water allotment from the Colorado River cut by about 21%.

Since then, the unincorporated area has been fighting the city of Scottsdale for access to water. The fight garnered national attention, and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed a bill earlier in the year allowing a third party to temporarily supply the community with water until Canadian utilities company EPCOR can permanently take over.

“This is the long-term solution that I worked towards since becoming a member of the Board of Supervisors and serving District 2,” Arizona Corporation Commission member Thomas Galvin said in a statement. “I am happy that the good folks in Rio Verde Foothills will have a long-term, reliable water source so that they may continue to live with water security and certainty in their community.”

Of course, supplying water to the community is still a ways off, as EPCOR still needs to plan out and construct the pipeline.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.