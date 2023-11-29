Dysart Unified School District to get rid of school social workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Dysart Unified School Board’s meeting was left in a fiery exchange after members voted to eliminate the role of social workers within their school district.

The decision was made on Thursday, Nov. 16, when discussing the district’s COVID-19 elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds (ESSER). Dysart has received more than $56 million in COVID relief funding since 2019. This year, nearly $2 million of the district’s ESSER funding is budgeted for its social workers. But as ESSER funds run dry, the district says it doesn’t have enough to fund these workers anymore.

The change starts next school year, but some Dysart parents aren’t too happy about the decision. “I had a child who had anxiety. So, it’s important to them to have those resources. I think also just on a small level it’s important for kids to know how to get along and how to solve problems,” said parent Tina Mollica.

Within the district, 15 out of 24 social worker positions are filled. “Social workers are uniquely qualified and skilled to address student, family, community and systems issues that present barriers to learning,” said Yemen Bernal, President of the School Social Work Association of Arizona.

The district discussed using other resources such as Title I or the Merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS), but the district says those just aren’t sustainable. As the district plans to move forward with their decision, parents are urging them to make changes. “I would ask the district to reevaluate that decision. That if they truly care about the students and families in this district, if they truly care about improving our academic scores, that they would evaluate a way to find funding for our school social workers,” Mollica said.

Social workers will remain on campus through the end of this school year. The new funding structure will take effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

